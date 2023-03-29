USS Midway Museum commemorates 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War with special ceremony

SAN DIEGO — The USS Midway Museum held a ceremony on Wednesday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War. The ceremony paid tribute to Vietnam War veterans for their service and sacrifice.

The USS Midway sent out a press release which said, “Unlike other wars where the blood of U.S. servicemembers was spilled, many of those who fought in Vietnam were, for the first time our nation’s history, not welcomed home as the heroes that they were. After five decades, it is time that these extraordinary patriots are recognized for their incredible selfless service and sacrifice in defense of freedom and democracy.