U.S.S. Roosevelt returning home after a months-long deployment

SAN DIEGO — Tuesday is a big day for many families of our service members as the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt is coming home from its most recent deployment.

The U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt departed San Diego for a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific on December 23, 2020.

The ship has been taking part in a number of operations since it deployed in January. The operations included a joint forces training in the Gulf of Alaska earlier this month.

In February, the authorities on the ship announced that three sailors tested positive for COVID-19 while in the South China Sea. The positives came after the same ship experienced a COVID outbreak on board in March 2020. Back then more than 1,200 crew contracted COVID-19 after a stop in Vietnam.

Two sailors died with at least one from COVID-19.

The ship was forced to stop in Guam and quarantine sailors in several locations on the island.

It also led to the former commanding officer, Captain Brett Crozier being relieved of his duties after the way he warned the Navy about the outbreak.

The crew of sailors came home in July of 2020 to a much different homecoming that had a ton of the usual traditions scrapped for safety and COVID-19 protocols.

The Roosevelt’s homecoming comes just days after the homecomings of the USS Makin Island, USS San Diego and USS Somerset. All ships conducted freedom of navigation exercises in the South China Sea.