SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A Navy sailor from the USS Roosevelt infected with coronavirus is in the intensive care unit.

According to the Navy, the sailor was in isolation when he was found unresponsive at the Naval base in Guam. He was transferred to the hospital.

The sailor tested positive for coronavirus March 30.

"Sadly this morning, we had our first hospitalization of the one sailor," said Air Force General John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. "I guess deep down I was hoping that we would never get to this point. I was hoping that the numbers would be zero at the end of this, but that's just not going to be the case with coronavirus."

He said there are more than 400 crew members aboard the USS Roosevelt infected with COVID-19.

The aircraft carrier has been docked in Guam for more than a week.

"We're hoping that that sailor recovers, we're praying for him and his family and his shipmates," said General Hyten.

The ship has been at the center of controversy. The outbreak is tied to the dismissal of Captain Brett Crozier, and to the resignation of Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly.

Military officials said the USS Roosevelt is unlikely to be the only deployed ship affected by coronavirus.

Both the USNS Comfort in New York City and the USNS Mercy in Los Angeles, have had at least one crew member test positive for the virus.

As for the USS Nimitz, General Hyten said: "There's and there's been a very small number of break outs on the Nimitz, but it's not a huge breakout it's not a huge spike at this point."

Meanwhile, at Naval Base San Diego, there have been cases of coronavirus on base.

Captain Mark Nieswiadomy said they're still conducting training exercises and ready to respond if needed.

"The world was a very uncertain place before this, we don't know what it holds after this. So the folks here, the sailors take it very seriously," he said.

