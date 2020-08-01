SAN DIEGO — With tensions rising overseas, military families and civilians say they are definitely feeling the stress, especially war fears. Mental health experts say there are signs to look out for if you're dealing with increased anxiety.

“It is a very tenuous time, and it is very concerning,” said psychiatrist Dr. Michael Lardon.

“My husband has been deployed many times, and it kind of comes with the territory of being a military wife. It’s kind of expected. It doesn’t get any easier at all - the unknown of if your husband is going or if he’s not,” said Nickee Richardson.

Richardson says her husband will not get deployed, but she is worried for her friends who will be.

“I already have a few friends who are leaving you know, so it is more [I'm] trying to keep high spirits and [continue] being behind them,” Richardson said.

Lardon says concerns of war are natural during this time of high uncertainty.

Lardon suggests checking for signs of change in behavior, like distorted thoughts of war. Lardon calls this “catastrophizing,” or making a situation worse or larger in their minds.

“If a child or an adult is losing sleep or getting more irritable, that is an indicator that the stress is really affecting their biology,” he said.

If you are suffering from extreme anxiety, mental health experts say seek help from a trained professional or friend you trust.

