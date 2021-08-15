World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday with Coronado plane jump

The "hometown hero" reflected on his life, military service, and future plans on Sunday at Hotel Del Coronado.

CORONADO, Calif. — On Sunday, Aug. 15, World War II veteran Tom Rice kicked off his 100th birthday celebration, but it was anything other than a normal, quiet birthday party.

Rice, along with the U.S. Navy parachute team the “Leap Frogs,” jumped out of a plane at Hotel Del Coronado.

Some might call Rice “fearless.” He isn’t afraid of aging, and definitely isn’t afraid of heights. Rice trains often at a Crossfit gym in Coronado.

"I can take off my skin and dance around my bones,” said Rice with a laugh on Sunday.

Jumping out of planes is nothing new for Rice. In fact, the D-Day veteran was one of the thousands of Americans and allied troops who parachuted into gunfire to storm the beaches of Normandy back in 1944. He recreated the jump in 2019 from a C-47 when he was 98 years old.

”[I was] wondering where the heck I was,” said Rice as he reflected on D-Day. “I didn’t get hurt.”

This time around, the 100-year-old had a crowd cheering for him on the beach, singing “Happy Birthday” and “God Bless America” as he landed on his feet without any issue.

”It’s tremendous,” said Rice right after the jump. “It’s different.”

Had the pleasure of befriending Tom Rice today on his 100th birthday. The WW2 veteran celebrated by jumping out of a plane at @delcoronado. @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/ODCAED83sU — Allison Royal (@allisonnews8) August 15, 2021

When asked, Rice said he has some words of wisdom for young San Diegans.

"Stand up and make a decision and stick with it,” said Rice.

The paratrooper ended on a patriotic note.

“We are all for one and one for all,” said Rice.