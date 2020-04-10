Former MLB pitcher found dead after allegedly killing ex-girlfriend

The body of Charles Haeger was discovered near the rim of the Grand Canyon Saturday.

Police say a former MLB player sought in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend in a Phoenix suburb was found dead Saturday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Grand Canyon.

Scottsdale police say the body of Charles Haeger, 37, was discovered about 4 p.m. on a trail along the South Rim of the Grand Canyon in northern Arizona, Sgt.

Ben Hoster says police were seeking Haeger on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault in the fatal shooting Friday. The victim was identified by police Saturday night as Danielle Breed, 34. According to mlb.com, Haeger was a pitcher drafted by the Chicago White Sox in 2001, and he played 83 innings in the the major leagues. Aside from the White Sox, Haeger spent time with the Mariners, Red Sox and Dodgers.

He was hired by the Chicago Cubs organization as a minor league pitching coach. The Cubs organization released a statement about the homicide:

"First, we would like to express our condolences to the family of Danielle Breed (Long). Our hearts and prayers go out to her family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time.

Charles Haeger was hired by the Chicago Cubs organization as a minor league pitching coach in November 2019. Haeger initially attended Spring Training activities, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic which suspended operations and forced the cancellation of the 2020 Minor League season, his role and team interactions have been limited."

An investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.