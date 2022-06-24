Gov. Lee, leaders react to Roe v. Wade being overturned

The Supreme Court decision ends nearly 50 years of federally guaranteed access to abortion.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, the longtime legal precedent guaranteeing the right of legal abortion in the U.S.

The 6-3 ruling represents a major decision after months of protests and years of legal fighting over abortion rights in the country.

Tennesee Gov. Bill Lee released a statement and tweeted about the decision.

Today’s landmark Supreme Court decision marks the beginning of a hopeful chapter for our country. After years of heartfelt prayer & thoughtful policy, America has a historic opportunity to support women, children & strong families while reconciling the pain & loss caused by Roe. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) June 24, 2022

Governor Lee introduced and worked with the General Assembly to pass "maximum possible protection for pre-born children," a press release from the governor's office stated.

Tennesee has a trigger law, an anti-discrimination law, an ultrasound law and a heartbeat law. You can read below about what Roe v. Wade being overturned means for Tennesseeans.

The Knoxville Center for Reproductive Health said it was outraged about the decision. They said it "hands individual states decision-making authority to criminalize the lives and bodies of women and pregnant people."

Most of their statement is available below.

This decision is one of extreme governmental over-reach and intervention violating individual rights, brought to you by the political party that doesn’t believe that government can exercise its authority over individual rights; e.g. remember the pandemic and public health policy breaches, mask mandate refusals not to mention the untouchable right to bear arms, including assault weapons designed to destroy living breathing human bodies.

This SCOTUS ruling is also a form of religious persecution and infringement of religious freedom by legislating one extreme fundamental religious position over individual religious beliefs and practices. Most interfaith religious denominations and theologies are united in upholding reproductive health and religious liberty to pursue medical care according to one's own religious views.

And lastly, by denying deeply established science and medical safety practices by the medical profession, dangerous circumstances and deadly outcomes for women and pregnant people are clearly documented sequelae as seen in countries where abortion is illegal. The U.S., which already falls behind most developed and developing countries’ maternal mortality and morbidity rates, will fall even further behind with this abysmal decision.

Some local leaders have reacted on social media. Here's what they are saying:

Roe v. Wade has been overturned! This clears the way for states like TN to pass stronger protections for the unborn, and is an answer to a prayer for so many. #RightToLife #Victory — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) June 24, 2022

Hit the road, Roe. and you won’t come back no more… no more.



The pro-life movement and life are winning in America. #Dobbs #RoeVsWade #ProlifeGeneration pic.twitter.com/k4iGLkIUS0 — Rep. Andrew Farmer (@RepAndrewFarmer) June 24, 2022

Thank you to everyone who has fought to protect the sanctity of life. pic.twitter.com/wyjhZVDXVs — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) June 24, 2022

🚨Incredible! This will save, literally, millions of lives.

Praise the Lord! https://t.co/9yZ7icrR2q — Rep. Jason Zachary (@JasonZacharyTN) June 24, 2022

This is a good day for America, a good day for the unborn, a good day for federalism, and a good day to celebrate that the #SCOTUS can still overturn a previous unjust ruling.



Tennesseans know that all life has value because we are created in the image of God. — Rep. Jeremy Faison (@JeremyFaison4TN) June 24, 2022

Been waking up every SCOTUS day to see if I am still a full human person w/equal rights. It’s 2022, and for the first time SCOTUS has taken away rights and deemed women are not equal. I wondered how it would feel. It’s not good, but give me 10 minutes and I’ll be ready to fight. — Rep. Gloria Johnson (@VoteGloriaJ) June 24, 2022

Some lawmakers have sent 10News their reactions.

U.S. Representative Chuck Fleischman released the following statement:

"Today is a momentous and historic day for our Republic. Forty-nine years ago, in 1973, the Supreme Court twisted our Constitution to create the right to abortion that has never existed in the Constitution. With today’s ruling, the egregious and wrongly decided Roe v. Wade decision and 1992’s Planned Parenthood v. Casey decision have been struck down, and the question of abortion goes back to the states and the people where it belongs. Since 1973, over 63 million innocent babies have been killed because of Roe. Beginning today, every unborn child has the chance to live as our Creator intended. I am proud that Tennessee will lead the way to protect life in our state now Roe is gone."

Lt. Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) issued the following statement: