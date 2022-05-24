San Diegan's react to Texas's deadliest school shooting

Tuesday was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

SAN DIEGO — A retired ATF special agent and mom pushing for gun laws share their insight after the elementary school shooting in Texas that left at least 19 kids and two adults dead.

"I'm unspeakably heartbroken for the people of Texas, the parents who lost their children today and children who survived that will live with that trauma forever," said Celeste Perron, a volunteer with the California chapter of Moms Demand Action.

The organization was founded in the wake of the Sandy Hook school shooting that claimed the lives of 26 people. Ten years later, the shooting at Robb Elementary in Texas echoes the Sandy Hook massacre.

"Children are still being slaughtered in their schools and that is absolutely unacceptable," Perron said.

Tuesday was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history. It was also the most deadly grade school shooting in the U.S. since Sandy Hook. Lawmakers are being called on to take action.

"You should be moving heaven and earth to keep our children safe. And I hope these people who are not doing enough, some of these leaders who are not doing what they know, that they will change," Perron said.

Brad Galvan spent thirty years as an ATF agent and investigated active shooter incidents.

"Here in the United States there's almost four million weapons," he said. "It's very easy to get a firearm."

He said there must be improvements in addressing mental health.

"It has to be identified and acted upon before it gets to this point where they get their hands on a firearm and do something as horrendous as this," Galvan said.

The county building in San Diego is lit up orange and the flags have been ordered at half-staff in remembrance of the lives lost.