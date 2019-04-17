JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Sol Pias, the Florida woman accused of making credible threats against the Denver metropolitan area, was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, law enforcement sources close to the investigation said.

The FBI Denver office confirmed the agency had responded to the base of Mt. Evans Wednesday morning and in a Tweet just before 11 a.m. said there was no longer a threat to the community.

Pias,18, was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, law enforcement sources close to the investigation said.

She was accused of making credible threats against the Denver metropolitan area that prompted lockouts at multiple Colorado schools on Tuesday and school closures on Wednesday.

Officials with the Jefferson County Public School District and the sheriff's office provided an update around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The district said that school would resume normally on Thursday with an increased security presence.

"We are relieved that the threat to our schools and community is no longer present, " said Dr. John Glass, Superintendent of Jefferson County Public Schools. "I want to express deep gratitude to our partners in law enforcement, especially the JeffCo sheriff's office for your vigilance in serving as guardians for the community's children."

Law enforcement in Denver were first alerted to Pais on Tuesday morning from the FBI office in Miami who said that she had expressed an infatuation with Columbine. The Denver FBI office then started assessing the threat and determined it was credible.

All of the Denver metro area's major school districts closed on Wednesday as a result of the "credible threats."

The cancelations started with Cherry Creek Schools and Douglas County Schools just before midnight Tuesday. Several other districts posted their notices including Denver, Aurora, Jefferson County, Douglas County, Englewood, Adams 12, Mapleton, Boulder Valley, and St. Vrain late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

At least 800 schools were closed which impacted nearly 495,000 students across the Front Range.

This weekend will mark 20 years since the deadly shooting at Columbine High School and the district said it's shadow looms over the community.

"We know that Columbine continues to attract attention from around the world," said John McDonald executive director of safety for Jefferson County Schools. "if I have any message we are not a place to come visit if you're not a student. if you don't have business there. We're not a tourist attraction. And we're not a place for you to come and get inspiration."

FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Dean Phillips said on Tuesday that law enforcement did not have information about specific threats made against any particular school, but that Pais' actions, comments and travel to Colorado made law enforcement consider her a credible threat to the community.

“She departed the airport and went to a store, where she did procure a weapon,” Phillips said Tuesday night. “She obtained a pump-action shotgun and ammunition. She was then taken to an area where she was last seen out towards the foothills and we’ve been trying to find her ever since."

Officials said Pias purchased the shotgun legally from a gun shop not far from Columbine High School but did not name the business.

