Massive landslide forms gaping hole near Tijuana highway; repairs could take 4 months

TIJUANA, Baja California — Officials in Mexico announced lane closures, emergency drain repair work, and additional safety measures after a massive sinkhole formed in the Matadero Canyon in Tijuana near a well-traversed highway.

The Baja, California, Mexico government and the Tijuana City Council came together at a joint press conference where leaders addressed the landslide.

"The priority is the safety of the population, and that's why the decision was made to restrict the circulation of the two lanes in the direction of the Playas de Tijuana," said the National Coordinator of Civil Protection in Tijuana, Laura Alzúa.

A gaping hole, caused by a torrential downpour during a past atmospheric river, opened near the highway's right lane leading to Playas de Tijuana on March 17.

"It is important to mention that this road connection is extremely important for the operation of the city; It is citizen security that motivates preventive actions in any contingency situation," The Secretary of Territorial, Urban and Environmental Development (SDTUA), Enrique Bautista Corona said.

Officials initially estimated that crews would take at least four months to repair the sinkhole, but no official estimated completion date was provided.

Authorities asked the public to reduce traffic on the highway o prevent vibrations and wight causing the sinkhole to grow in size.