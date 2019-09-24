Neither one of them could contain their excitement. 9-year-old Zoran, who has worked tirelessly for the military as an explosive detection dog, has been retired and shipped stateside to San Antonio Texas, right back into the arms of his former handler. They clearly missed each other very much. They worked together in Japan, where it was Zoran's job to sniff planes, equipment and mail coming into the base.

Now Marine Corporal Brianna George is giving Zoran some new assignments: long walks, the dog park, watching Netflix with her and sleeping on the bed. Her mission she says is to give him a normal home life.

There's a third hero in this story, a group called American Humane. It supports veterans and military working dogs and pays to help reunite them.