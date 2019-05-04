SAN DIEGO — Thursday is the one year anniversary of the civil verdict in the death of Rebecca Zahau and the family of the victim is ready to start a new legal battle.



The family wants the county medical examiner to change Zahau's cause of death form suicide to homicide. She was found dead in Coronado hanging from a balcony, naked and bound.



A sheriff's Department investigation determined it was suicide, but in 2018 a civil jury found Adam Shacknai liable.



Zahau's family received a $600,000 settlement.



"There may not be enough evidence to criminally indict Adam Shacknai, since the workup might not have been done as thoroughly as it should have been. Nobody looking at this evidence would say that this is suicide," said Keith Greer, the Zahau family attorney.





Greer said the family will first petition the medical examiner directly, and if the cause of death is not changed they will file a writ in court.