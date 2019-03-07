WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. — A 'major fire' broke out at a Jim Beam facility Tuesday night and crews are still working to put it out.

WKYT in Lexington reported two barrel warehouses on McCracken Pike near Versailles caught fire at around 11:30 p.m. July 2. Jim Beam officials said initial reports suggest the fire was caused by a lightning strike.

Crews have put out the fire in one warehouse, but flames were still visible five hours after the fire started in a second warehouse.

Emily Bryson York of Beam Suntory said the warehouse that was destroyed holds 45,000 barrels of a 'relatively young' whiskey from the Jim Beam mash bill. Because of the young age, York said customers will not be impacted.

Jim Beam barrels hold about 53 gallons of bourbon, which means that over 2,000,000 gallons of bourbon could be compromised. It is unclear how much damage the facility sustained.

Firefighters were still fighting flames at around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, 12 hours after the initial fire. The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet said the fire may impact the Kentucky River, causing possible discoloration, foaming or odor as well as fish death.

"The runoff is anticipated to create low dissolved oxygen levels, which could have a serious impact on the aquatic life in the river, including substantial fish kills," the cabinet said.

The Kentucky Distilllers' Association commented on the situation on Wednesday, thanking all of the first responders who are working on the fire.

This is a developing story.

