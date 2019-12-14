PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police officers were dispatched to the area of Hazel Street and Monticello Court after a report of a body lying on the side of the road.

Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive white male. He was declared deceased.

The man has been identified as 28-year-old Dustin Worden of California.

Officers are in the early stages of the investigating what appears to be a suspicious circumstance.

More information is expected to be released after further investigation.

We will continue to update this article with more information as it becomes available.

