JACKSONVILLE, Fla — UPDATE: An NTSB team has arrived in Jacksonville and will be holding a news conference this afternoon with updated information. We will carry the news conference live.

A Boeing 737 aircraft with 143 people on board skidded off the runway and into the St. Johns River near the NAS Jax airport Friday around 9:40 p.m.

Twenty-one people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Everyone else was treated at the scene, according to NAS Jax and the FAA. 

RELATED: 'It's a miracle:' No fatalities, minor injuries after plane skids into St. Johns River with 143 people on board

NAS Jax said there was a mix of military and civilians on board, and added there may have been pets, but none have been accounted for or recovered.

RELATED: NAS Jax offers hearts, prayers to owners of unrecovered pets in plane crash

The passenger airplane was a Boeing 737-800 from Miami Air.

According to the FAA, it was a DOD contracted flight, not a commercial flight. The flight originated from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, with the destination being NAS Jax. 

The NAS Jax commanding officer said there is not yet a timeline of when the plane will be removed from the water. 

RELATED: VIDEO | Authorities chasing boater away as he tries to reach plane wreckage in St. Johns River

Images of the Boeing 737-800 aircraft that skidded into the St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida
01 / 11
02 / 11
03 / 11
04 / 11
05 / 11
06 / 11
07 / 11
08 / 11
09 / 11
10 / 11
11 / 11

The mayor sent a tweet about the incident asking for prayers and saying President Donald Trump has called and offered support.

Boeing 737-800 from Miami Air
The type of plane the skidded off of the runway in the St. Johns River was a Boeing 737-800 from Miami Air. This is a photo of that type of plane.
Boeing