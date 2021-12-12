Police investigating reports of shooting at Vicente Fernández memorial in Hollywood

A suspect is in custody after Los Angeles police responded to reports of shots fired from an apartment building across from the Hollywood Walk of Fame

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police were investigating a shooting today near the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where fans had gathered to remember 81 year old performer Vicente Fernandez, who died this morning in Mexico.



The shots were fired from an apartment building across the street and

was reported around 6:30 p.m., according to a LAPD desk officer at Hollywood Division.



Witnesses told reporters they heard four or five shots fired in the

6100 block of Hollywood Boulevard, east of Vine Street.



Witnesses also said that they saw a person's arm holding a handgun

from an upper story window in the apartment building across the street from the memorial.



One bullet hit a glass door on that side of the street, according to

multiple media reports.