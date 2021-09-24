3-day California Republican Party 2021 fall convention held in downtown San Diego

The convention at the Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego also includes a variety of training sessions for party activists.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is scheduled to speak Friday evening at a dinner banquet on the opening day of the three-day California Republican Party 2021 fall convention in downtown San Diego.

Robert O'Brien, the national security adviser from 2019 through the end of the Trump administration, and first-term Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, physician to the president from 2013 to 2018, are scheduled to speak at Saturday's lunch banquet.

First-term Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, is scheduled to speak at Saturday's dinner banquet. The retired NFL safety is among two Black Republicans in the House of Representatives.

Delegates will vote on various resolutions on Sunday.