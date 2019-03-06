SAN DIEGO — Health officials announced Monday there were 13 new flu-like cases among undocumented immigrants being sheltered in San Diego.



A total of 23 flu cases were also reported on Saturday, health officials said.



Fourteen families, totaling 34 people, remain quarantined at a number of hotels in San Diego, according to authorities.

RELATED: Migrant families quarantined at San Diego hotels



Federal officials shut down a holding facility in McAllen, Texas after a flu outbreak there and began moving detainees to San Diego. The first transfers began arriving on May 19.



Hundreds of people currently are being housed at a migrant shelter in Bankers Hill operated by Jewish Family Services of San Diego and those immigrants have begun receiving health screenings.

RELATED: Fourth plane of migrants who entered the US illegally in Texas arrives in San Diego