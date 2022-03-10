Activist call out Gov. Newsom over veto of AB 2343 'Saving Lives in Custody Act'

Dr. Akilah Weber said the measure was written to "remedy the systemic failure of the San Diego Sheriff’s Department to properly care for inmates."

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The Racial Justice Coalition of San Diego (RJCSD) and the North County Equity and Justice Coalition (NCEJC) held a media conference Monday to call out Governor Newsom’s veto of Assembly Bill 2343.

This bill, also known as the "Saving Lives in Custody Act" was introduced under the leadership of Assemblymember Dr. Akilah Weber, along with other San Diego representatives, Tasha Boerner Horvath (AD 76), Ben Hueso (SD 40), Brian Maienschein (AD 77) and Chris Ward (AD 77), to improve conditions in county jails while placing emphasis on mental health checks inside.

Dr. Akilah Weber said the measure was written to "remedy the systemic failure of the San Diego Sheriff’s Department to properly care for inmates."

"The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department had 185 in-custody deaths from 2006-2020, more deaths per average daily population than any other county in the State. In 2020 there were 18, so far this year, there have been 15," stated Dr. Akilah Weber in a statement to CBS 8. "The bill would remedy the systemic failure of the San Diego Sheriff’s Department to properly care for inmates. And the fact these deaths have continued underscores the need to put safety and health protocols in place immediately."

The governor announced on Sept. 29, 2022 that he had vetoed the bill:

"To the Members of the California State Assembly: I am returning Assembly Bill 2343 without my signature. This bill would, commencing July 1, 2023, require the Board of State and Community Corrections (BSCC) to develop and adopt minimum mental health care standards for local correctional facilities and would add both a licensed healthcare provider and a licensed mental health provider to the Board. BSCC has had a thirteen-member board since 2013. I am concerned that adding two members unnecessarily grows the board and could impede its ability to timely carry out its mission. For this reason, I cannot sign this bill."

Dr. Akilah Weber posted the following message to her Twitter page in response to the governor's veto of AB 2343. Dr. She says she looks forward to working with the governor's office and is preparing to reintroduce the bill next year.

Back in August, advocates for jail reform called on San Diego County to address alleged shortfalls in its jail policies, which they say have failed to prevent detainees from dying while in custody at high rates.