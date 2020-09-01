SAN DIEGO — Rep. Duncan Hunter's seat in the U.S. House of Representatives will remain empty, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom's office. The disgraced congressman represented Alpine for 11 years before pleading guilty to misusing campaign funds on Dec. 3.

"The Governor’s office received Rep. Hunter’s resignation letter," said Vicky Waters, Deputy Director of Public Affairs for Gov. Newsom. "Based on the timing of the resignation, a special election will not be called.”

This means Alpine won't have someone representing them in the House until 2021. You can read more about California special election laws here.

If Newsom had called a special election, the person elected would immediately have to start campaigning for re-election, which candidates already are already doing. The already-anticipated primary for California's 50th district is scheduled for March 3.

The 43-year-old Republican submitted his resignation letter on Tuesday, Jan. 7 - more than a month after pleading guilty. He previously said he would resign "after the holidays." Had Hunter resigned earlier, it's possible that Newsom's office may have opted for a special election.

Prior to resigning, the U.S House Committee on Ethics wrote a letter to Hunter on Thursday, Dec. 5, strongly urging him to not cast any votes. You can read that letter here.

Hunter faces five years in person. He'll be sentenced on March 17.

