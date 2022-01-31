Bill to create universal health care system in California fails

In the end, Democrats weren't able to round up enough votes.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A bill that would have created the nation's only universal health care system has failed to pass the California Legislature.

The bill had to pass by midnight on Monday to have a chance at becoming law this year. But the bill never came up for a vote.

Democratic Assemblymember Ash Kalra, who authored the bill, said it did not have enough support to pass.

“Although the bill did not pass the Assembly by today’s deadline, this is only a pause for the single-payer movement; our coalition, including the mighty California Nurses Association, will continue the fight for accessible, affordable, and equitable healthcare for all Californians," Kalra said in a statement.

The California Nurses Association condemned the decision, accusing Kalra of giving up on patients.

The bill would have created a universal health care system and set its rules. But it would not have paid for it. A separate bill would have raised taxes on businesses and individuals to pay for the system.

“The facts are on our side that a single-payer system will save money and lives—and the people are on our side that meaningful healthcare reform is urgently needed. Especially with four democratic vacancies in the Assembly, the votes were not there today, but we will not give up," Kalra said. "Healthcare is a human right and CalCare has made clear the just path as an alternative to the inequitable system we have in place today.”

Business groups opposed the bill, saying it would cost too much. Supporters said Californians and their employers are already paying too much for health insurance.

