'The reality is that are two Americas and the world got to see that' | Comparing BLM and Pro-Trump protests

“The way in which we were treated was very different in the way we saw white Americans treated yesterday,” said Williamson.

SAN DIEGO — Tasha Williamson, social justice activist and Blacks Lives Matter member compared security from Wednesday's events to the Black Lives Matter protest at the nation’s capital in 2020, blocks in the city on lockdown due to protestors. “The way in which we were treated was very different in the way we saw white Americans treated yesterday,” said Williamson.

“The reality is that are two Americas and the world got to see that,” words from Tasha Williamson who is speaking out about the violent events at the Capitol building on Wednesday.

A pro-Trump mob overran the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, occupying one hallowed space of American democracy after another. One person was shot and killed, three others died after suffering medical emergencies. A Capitol Police Officer suffered a stroke and was on life support Thursday.

“We saw striking officers, injuring officers...[Trump’s] supporters we saw damaging. His supporters, who he encouraged,” Williamson said.

There are so many questions regarding security.

NPR discussed the topic Thursday morning. “Protests have been expected for days, but the police appeared unprepared,”

Experts say the violence on social media days prior should have raised red flags.

"They were able to get inside that Capitol building because the police, not just were overrun, but because of so many situations. They know what to do because they did it when there were marches for Black Lives Matter,” said Williamson.

Williamson is appalled over President Trump’s social media behavior and believes Trump planned this violence. “This same president joked about it and tweeted saying “They loot, we shoot” and I believe because of this president that the acts of violence, insurrection and violence happened,” she said.

During the interview, Williamson added that this was a planned event and just shows you how white Americans are protected, and it shows you that black lives don’t matter. "We are still fighting for justice and it is time for that to change," she said.