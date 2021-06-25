California leaders agree on eviction moratorium extension through Sept. 30

Offering specifics on the moratorium extension, Newsom said the agreement would cover 100% of the rent owed by anyone going back to April 2020.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California leaders are set to extend the state’s eviction moratorium through Sept. 30.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and lawmakers have been in negotiations to extend the state's ban on evictions for unpaid rent, which was set to expire on June 30.

The agreement not only extends the moratorium for three more months, but it also increases the compensation for the state’s rent relief program. It includes a provision for 100% reimbursement “for both rent that is past due and prospective payments for both tenants and landlords,” state officials said in a press release.

To be eligible, tenants must pay at least 25% of what they owe by Sept. 30. They must sign a declaration that they have had economic hardship because of the pandemic. And they must make 80% or less of the area median income.

“The State of California has now agreed with the legislature to the largest and most comprehensive renter protection deal in the United States,” Newsom said during brief remarks on the deal during a press conference about Project Homekey.

Offering specifics on the deal, Newsom said the agreement would cover 100% of the rent owed by anyone going back to April 2020. It also covers 100% of rent through September 2021.

“So, anyone that’s been impacted by this pandemic and cannot pay rent, 100% of that rent will be paid for…under this rent deal,” Newsom reiterated.

Newsom went on to say that the deal also covers 100% of water and utility payments during that same time period.

The state is utilizing $5.2 billion in federal rental assistance aid to help fund the proposal. The agreement also kicks in $2 billion in state funds.

Gov. Newsom and state leaders spoke about the moratorium extension at a press event in Santa Clara County on Friday.

CA is roaring back but the impacts of the pandemic continue to burden many Californians - especially low-income folks struggling with rent & utilities.



We've reached a deal with the legislature.



CA will have the largest & most comprehensive rent assistance program in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/QMC50fjFca — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) June 25, 2021