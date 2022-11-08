California propositions explained | Nov 2022 Election

SAN DIEGO —
On Nov. 8, 2022, Californians will vote on seven statewide ballot propositions, each a would-be new law that needs voter approval to take effect.
Brandon Rittiman helps to break down each of the props and explain what a "yes" or "no" vote means when you mail in your ballot or visit the polls.
CA Prop 1: Protection of abortion in California
YES vote: increases legal protection of abortions and birth control
NO vote: Rejects the measure
CA Prop 26/27: Expand legal gambling in California
YES vote: Approves each propositions version of expanded gambling
NO vote: Rejects the measure
CA Prop 28: Expand art classes in California schools
YES vote: Dedicates $1 billion/year of the state budget toward art education
NO vote: Rejects the measure
CA Prop 29: Kidney dialysis clinics in California
YES vote: Imposes new rules on kidney dialysis clinics
NO vote: Rejects the measure
CA Prop 30: Tax high-income earners for electric cars & reduce wildfire danger in California
YES vote: Approves the 20-year tax increase
NO vote: Rejects the measure
CA Prop 31: Ban on flavored tobacco in California
YES vote: Allow the ban on flavored tobacco products to become law
NO vote: Rejects the measure