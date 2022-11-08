x
Politics

California propositions explained | Nov 2022 Election

There are 7 statewide propositions on the November 2022 ballot in California.

On Nov. 8, 2022, Californians will vote on seven statewide ballot propositions, each a would-be new law that needs voter approval to take effect.

Brandon Rittiman helps to break down each of the props and explain what a "yes" or "no" vote means when you mail in your ballot or visit the polls.

CA Prop 1: Protection of abortion in California

YES vote: increases legal protection of abortions and birth control

NO vote: Rejects the measure

Official California Voter Information Guide Proposition 1

CA Prop 26/27: Expand legal gambling in California

YES vote: Approves each propositions version of expanded gambling

NO vote: Rejects the measure

Official California Voter Information Guide Proposition 26

Official California Voter Information Guide Proposition 27 

CA Prop 28: Expand art classes in California schools

YES vote: Dedicates $1 billion/year of the state budget toward art education

NO vote: Rejects the measure

Official California Voter Information Guide Proposition 28

CA Prop 29: Kidney dialysis clinics in California

YES vote: Imposes new rules on kidney dialysis clinics

NO vote: Rejects the measure

Official California Voter Information Guide Proposition 29 

CA Prop 30: Tax high-income earners for electric cars & reduce wildfire danger in California

YES vote: Approves the 20-year tax increase

NO vote: Rejects the measure

Official California Voter Information Guide Proposition 30

CA Prop 31: Ban on flavored tobacco in California

YES vote: Allow the ban on flavored tobacco products to become law

NO vote: Rejects the measure

Official California Voter Information Guide Proposition 31

