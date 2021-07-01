California's recall election will cost $276 million, according to Finance Department

Original estimates for the election changed following the passage of SB 152 on Monday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The cost of California’s upcoming gubernatorial recall election has been finalized at a whopping $276 million, according to the State Finance Department.

Cost estimates released in early June 2021 had the total at $215 million, but according to finance officials, that cost went up following the passage of Senate Bill 152, which accelerates the recall process by allowing lawmakers to skip the 30-day legislative review as long as they set aside money for counties to pay for the costs of the election, according to reporting by the Associated Press.

The original estimate assumed the election would happen on a regularly scheduled election date. With SB 152, the updated estimated county-by-county cost for a special election came to $243.6 million, plus $32.4 million to the Secretary of State's Office to run the special election.

State Republicans have decried SB 152 -- which passed on party-line votes -- saying it essentially amounts to cheating. Democrats argued the change would allow the election to happen as soon as possible and enable as many voters as possible to participate.

"Any child can tell you that changing the rules in the middle of a game is cheating," Assemblymember Kevin Kiley, (R - Dist. 6), told ABC10.

ABC10 political analyst Steve Swatt somewhat agreed with the GOP's argument.

"The Democrats, of course, would like to have it sooner rather than later because they believe the governor is in a good position now. And the longer you wait, the more things can go wrong," Swatt said.

Moving up the election does potentially eliminate the possibility of a disaster, such as a massive wildfire, that could potentially sway voters. It also could backfire if Democratic voters are not motivated to engage in a special election.

After the cost for the recall was finalized by the Finance Department, Secretary of State Shirley Weber also announced certification of the recall petition.

Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis is now required to set a date for the election “not less than 60 days nor more than 80 days” from July 1.

Click HERE to read the full cost breakdown from the Department of Finance.