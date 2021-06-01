California Task Force to study reparations proposals for African Americans

Created as a result of AB 3121, the Task Force is a first-in-the-nation effort by a state government to take look at the institution of slavery.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A state task force to study and develop reparation proposals for African Americans will convene for the first time. The task force will hold its inaugural meeting virtually Tuesday.

Created as a result of AB 3121, the Task Force is a first-in-the-nation effort by a state government to take an expansive look at the institution of slavery and its present-day effects on the lives of Black Americans.

Governor Gavin Newsom, State Secretary Shirley Weber and Attorney General Rob Bonta will be in attendance.