California Task Force to study reparations proposals for African Americans

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A state task force to study and develop reparation proposals for African Americans will convene for the first time. The task force will hold its inaugural meeting virtually Tuesday.
Created as a result of AB 3121, the Task Force is a first-in-the-nation effort by a state government to take an expansive look at the institution of slavery and its present-day effects on the lives of Black Americans.
Governor Gavin Newsom, State Secretary Shirley Weber and Attorney General Rob Bonta will be in attendance.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.