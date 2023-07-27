Meet the candidates running for San Diego County Board of Supervisors District 4

Four candidates are vying to become San Diego County's newest supervisor, taking the District 4 seat left vacant by Nathan Fletcher.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Four candidates are competing for San Diegan's votes in a special election for the vacant District 4 seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

Former supervisor Nathan Fletcher resigned from his seat on the board on May 15, following accusations of sexual harassment from a former Metropolitan Transit System.

In May, the Board voted to hold a special election to fill the seat, rather than appoint someone.

Nearly 30 ballot dropboxes opened throughout the fourth district on July 18. In-person voting begins Saturday, August 5th, and runs through the final day of voting, Tuesday, August 15. If no one candidate gains a majority of votes during this primary in August, the election goes to a runoff on November 7. For more voting dates, locations, and hours, check with the San Diego County Registrar of Voters here.

In alphabetical order by last name, the four candidates are Janessa Goldbeck, Paul McQuigg, Monica Montgomery Steppe, and Amy Reichert. **McQuigg did not respond to our requests for an interview.

We gave each candidate two (2) minutes to answer each of the following three questions:

1. Rent is expensive, and mortgages are high. A recent study found nearly 60% of homes in San Diego are selling for more than $1 million. Some people are choosing to leave or end up on the streets. What can you do to help fix that as a supervisor?

2. We ask our elected officials all types of questions and demand all kinds of things-- what do you think is the purpose of a County Board of Supervisors?

3. You've spent time and effort putting together a campaign as you run for this seat, but what do you want voters to know that they won't find on your campaign website or by Googling you?

At the end of their answers to each question, any time left on the clock was open for the candidate to use as they liked. We also gave each one two (2) minutes at the end to address voters freely.

Janessa Goldbeck

Janessa Goldbeck is currently the CEO of Vet Voice Foundation, a non-profit aiming to get veterans involved in public service. Goldbeck is a Marine Corps veteran. According to her campaign website, Goldbeck champions women's and LGBTQ+ rights and has worked with the Biden Administration to secure funding for veteran's mental health services. Goldbeck holds a Bachelor's of Science from Northwestern University, and an M.A. in Public Leadership from the University of San Francisco. Goldbeck lives in San Diego with her wife Carol.

Paul McQuigg

Paul McQuigg is new on the political scene, but currently works for U.S. Census Bureau, according to his campaign website. McQuigg was born in Ohio, later moved to Illinois, and arrived in San Diego at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in 1997, at 20 years old. McQuigg is a retired Marine, having served overseas. According to his campaign website, he was medically retired in 2017, about a month short of 20 years of service. McQuigg lives in San Diego. He has one son, currently attending the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Monica Montgomery Steppe

Monica Montgomery Steppe currently serves as District 4 Councilmember for the City of San Diego, also holding the title of Council President Pro Tem. Councilmember Montgomery Steppe was born and raised in San Diego, moving away to earn her Bachelor's Degree from Spelman College, and moving back to attend law school at the California Western School of Law. On top of her council duties, she serves on several committees including the Budget and & Government Efficiency, Public Safety, Economic Development & Intergovernmental Relations, Active Transportation and Infrastructure, and Rules. Councilmember Montgomery Steppe lives in San Diego with her husband Steven.

Amy Reichert