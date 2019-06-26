SAN DIEGO — Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, the senior rabbi at the Chabad of Poway synagogue, will address the United Nations General Assembly today on anti-Semitism, roughly two months after a deadly shooting at the synagogue.



Goldstein is visiting the U.N. General Assembly in New York City as a guest of Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the U.N. The address is intended to call on countries around the world to collaborate to mitigate anti-Semitism and hate speech in general.

"The (Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson), whose 25th yahrtzeit (anniversary of his passing) will be marked this year on July 6, taught us that the response to darkness must be increased light," Goldstein said. "His teachings gave me the courage to stand strong in the face of evil, and it is those same teachings that I will share with the United Nations General Assembly during its session on antisemitism."

Goldstein lost his right index finger during the April 27 shooting, during which one woman died and three others were injured. Lori Gilbert Kaye, 60, was killed at the scene of the shooting, which occurred on the last day of the Jewish holiday of Passover.

Goldstein is scheduled to address the General Assembly at 6:30 a.m. PDT. A live webcast of the address can be found at webtv.un.org/live.