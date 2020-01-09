Check voter registration now to get mail ballot later

Voters have until mid-September to make sure registration information is current. Mail ballots start going out on Oct. 5.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — The Registrar of Voters will prepare election ballots for mailing in two weeks so active registered voters are urged to check their voter registration now to get a mail ballot at their address later.

More than 1.8 million postcards went out to registered voters last month telling them to expect a mail ballot for the Nov. 3, 2020, Presidential General Election.

If you are a registered voter and did not receive this postcard, this could mean:

You are not registered to vote in San Diego County, or

You recently moved or changed your name and have not re-registered to vote

Voters have until mid-September to make sure registration information is current. Mail ballots start going out on Oct. 5. If you’re up to date, you could find your ballot in your mailbox that same week.

You can also sign up to track your mail ballot every step of the way. Find out when the Registrar mails your ballot, when it arrives back at the Registrar’s office and when it is counted. Visit Where’s My Ballot? to sign up and receive automatic notifications.

Mail-in ballots give voters the option to vote from the safety of their homes. Learn more at Vote Safer San Diego on the safety, security and convenience of mail voting amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

First-time voter? You can register to vote in less than two minutes. Registration forms are also available if you call (858) 565-5800 or email rovmail@sdcounty.ca.gov.