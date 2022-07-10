Chula Vista mayoral candidates face off in debate at Liberty Station

Chula Vista council member John McCann and Ammar Campa-Najjar both made their case as to why they are the most qualified for the job.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The two candidates running for the City of Chula Vista's top job faced off in a debate at Liberty Station Friday morning.

Chula Vista councilmember John McCann and Ammar Campa-Najjar both made their case as to why they are the most qualified for the job. The debate was hosted by the San Diego County Taxpayers Association.

The first topic of discussion centered on Campa-Najjar's residence. McCann continues to claim he does not live in Chula Vista.

"Our Chula Vista taxpayers have a right to know where their mayoral candidates live," McCann said.

Campa-Najjar said this is just a "desperate attempt" by a dying campaign.

"You're gonna have to take away two diplomas and two homes I've lived in 75% of my life to say I'm not from Chula Vista," Campa-Najjar said.

The debate went on for about an hour. The candidates covered a lot of topics, including what they'll do first if they win the race for mayor.

While McCann leans on his experience as a council member, Campa-Najjar says he's the future, a fresh face who will shake things up.

McCann said he wants to focus on making Chula Vista a mini-Silicon Valley. Campa-Najjar said the city needs an anchor company like Qualcomm that will draw people to it.

Both talked about the need to bring a university to the area. They also agreed the mileage tax is a bad idea.