Climate Action Plan: Shift 50% of trips to walking, biking or transit by 2035

San Diego's Climate Action Plan aims to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2035.

SAN DIEGO — Mayor Todd Gloria signed San Diego's ambitious Climate Action Plan into law Wednesday. The city wants to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2035.

The plan encourages people to shift their mode of transportation away from driving cars to walking, cycling or transit.

Local cyclists say upgrading the bike lanes will help people feel more comfortable with riding bikes.

"The more dedicated lanes they have like this, the more it will encourage more people to get out," said cyclist Ken Furra.

Furra and Rick Greenwood often cycle to work, which is exactly what the city wants to see more of.

"I ride in three to four times a week from La Mesa. I did 20 miles so far today," Greenwood said.

The city says cars are its largest source of greenhouse gas emissions.

"The city has set some really ambitious goals in this area and their goal is to shift 50 percent of all trips in the city to biking, walking and transit by 2035," said William Rhatigan, the Advocacy Director for the san Diego County Bicycle Coalition

The city plans to update the 2013 Bicycle Master Plan.

"The plan is very out-of-date it doesn't even include the kind of Class IV protective bike lanes that are the golden standard right now."

The climate action plan promises nine miles of "quick-build" bike lanes each year through added lane striping and including cyclists in traffic signals.

"There's a lot of work to be done. The city is working on it and we're really happy with the progress they're making right now but it needs to speed up if we're going to meet these goals," Rhatigan said.