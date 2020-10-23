California court says Uber, Lyft drivers are employees

Thursday's decision won’t have any immediate impact because it doesn’t take effect for at least 30 days, well after the Nov. 3 vote on Proposition 22.

A California appeals court has upheld an order requiring Uber and Lyft to treat their California drivers as employees instead of independent contractors, less than two weeks before voters will be asked to exempt the ride-hailing giants from the state’s gig economy law.

Thursday's decision won’t have any immediate impact because it doesn’t take effect for at least 30 days, well after the Nov. 3 vote on Proposition 22. Uber and Lyft had appealed an August ruling by a San Francisco judge. Treating Uber and Lyft drivers as employees would guarantee benefits such as overtime and sick leave.

San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera issued a statement following the appeals court's decision to uphold the lower court’s ruling on classifying drivers as employees.

“This decision makes it abundantly clear that Uber and Lyft have been breaking the law for years. The only thing ‘radical’ and ‘unprecedented’ is the scope of Uber and Lyft’s misconduct," the statement read in part.

Prop 22 is on the Nov 3 ballot to try and keep drivers as independent contractors.

The state of California has been fighting with companies that employ drivers through apps for a long time now about how to treat the drivers. The industry, which includes companies like Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, and Instacart, wants the drivers to stay “independent contractors," but some lawmakers want them to be recognized as "employees" in order to get benefits and minimum wage.

Rideshare and app-based driver companies have paid for the campaign to ask voters to overrule elected lawmakers. That’s why Californians are voting on Prop 22 which would make the drivers independent contractors with some benefits.