Donald Trump Jr. hints father's CPAC speech will solidify 'feelings about the MAGA movement' as Republican party's future

ORLANDO, Fla. — An annual gathering of top conservatives is well underway in the Sunshine State with Day 1 of the Conservative Political Action Conference 2021 "America Uncanceled" flying through its speakers.

This year's conference is said to serve as an unabashed endorsement of former President Donald Trump's desire to remain the leader of the Republican Party — and as a forum to fan his false claim that he lost the November election only because of widespread voter fraud.

CPAC also marks the first significant gathering of Republicans since the election and its aftermath.

Here's a look at what today's top speakers had to say:

Donald Trump Jr.

The former president's eldest son took the CPAC stage Friday evening sharing how great it was to be in a full room and called what's happening in Florida "exemplary of the Republican party."

Trump Jr. spent his time criticizing Joe Biden, Democrats, the U.S. airstrike in Syria and cancel culture, among other topics. He also urged conservatives to stay engaged and stay in the fight.

To close his time at CPAC Trump Jr. hinted at what's to come when his father takes the stage on Sunday.

"I'm looking forward to Sunday. I imagine it will not be what we call a 'low energy' speech. And I assure you it will solidify Donald Trump's, and all of your feelings, about the MAGA movement as the future of the Republican party," he said.

You can watch his full speech below.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

DeSantis, a close ally and supporter to former President Donald Trump led CPAC on the topic of being "Open for Business." It's something he has touted about Florida's approach to the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor is strongly against lockdowns and claims a large number of Americans have made their way to Florida to escape stricter guidelines.

To open his timeslot the governor welcomed everyone and said he was happy to be there since if the event was held in a "lockdown state" he would not have attended.

"I have a policy I only travel to free states, so," DeSantis said.

You can hear DeSantis discuss his leadership in his state's "oasis of freedom," how Florida is handling COVID-19 and election reform below.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz

Cruz spoke publicly for the first time at CPAC since facing criticism for flying to Cancun as his home state suffered through a deadly winter storm. Cruz admitted he flew to Cancun but said it was "obviously a mistake" and that he was just being "a good dad."

On Friday, the Texas senator was slated to discuss the Bill of Rights, liberty and cancel culture.

Cruz led his speech with: "I gotta say Orlando is awesome! It's not as nice as Cancun, but it's nice."

You can watch Cruz discuss how he feels about the "hard left," the media, tensions in the Republican party, coronavirus and the freedoms of Americans below.

Florida Sen. Rick Scott

Scott stepped foot on the CPAC stage to discuss "The Way Forward: Unlocking Our Churches, Our Voices and Our Social Media Accounts" Thursday evening.

The Republican senator has openly supported Trump and voted to acquit the former president during his historic second impeachment trial.

Scott's main thread followed fighting for conservative values and saying that he won't "apologize for what we believe in." The senator also thanked Trump for having the guts to go to Washington and say "no."

You can watch his full speech below.

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley

Hawley made a name for himself when he objected to the certification of the Electoral College votes in Arizona and Pennsylvania. It's a decision that led to several calls for his resignation or removal from office.

At the time, the Missouri senator said he would not apologize for, as he describes it, doing his job.

During his time slot, Hawley spoke a lot about oligarchy and called out Big Tech and "the left."