SAN DIEGO — Demonstrators across the nation are coming together Tuesday to protest a series of abortion bills being passed across the country. A number of rallies will be held in San Diego and across the country as part of a National ‘Day of Action’ against the laws.

There are 16 states that have passed or are considering bills to limit or eliminate the procedure this year.

Alabama's Senate passed a near-total ban on abortion last week, sending what would be the nation's most stringent abortion law to the state's Republican governor. A 'heartbeat' bill was signed into law a few weeks ago in Georgia. The bill bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected. That can be as early as six weeks -- before many women know they're pregnant.

Organizers for the 'Stop the Bans' rally say they will continue to fight the restrictions.

"I just firmly believe that a woman should be given a choice to make a decision of whatever she chooses," one activist said.

The ACLU, Planned Parenthood and other organizations plan to gather around noon to protest the new law at multiple locations across San Diego. This protest is a nationwide effort to fight the new laws that have yet to go into effect.

There are more than 50 organizations in almost all 50 states. So far eight states including, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Utah, Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky and Ohio have passed bills aimed to limit the abortions.

Those in favor of the ban say they're trying to spark a court battle that could lead to the Supreme Court reconsidering Roe v. Wade, which was a landmark decision in which the Court ruled that the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution provides a fundamental "right to privacy" that protects a pregnant woman's liberty to choose whether or not to have an abortion.