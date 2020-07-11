Absentee military ballots in the spotlight after President Trump questions if they're being counted

More than 15,500 absentee ballots in San Diego County were sent to deployed and overseas US military members 45 days before the election

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — As the contentious vote count for the presidency in key battleground states like Pennsylvania and Georgia continues, President Trump Friday cast doubt over whether all overseas military ballots are being included.

Here in San Diego County, more than 15,500 absentee ballots were sent to deployed and overseas US military members 45 days before the election, which is in accordance with federal law.

For those service members serving our country thousands of miles away, the right to vote is critical.

"It is a little piece of home," said retired Lieutenant Commander Tracy Owens. "You get to send your vote in. You know it is going to be counted, and you know it is going to make a difference."

Owens, who lives in San Diego, served in the U.S. Navy for three decades, several deployments in the Middle East and throughout the world. She now works for the non-profit Support the Enlisted Project, which provides assistance to active duty members and recently discharged veterans facing financial difficulties

For Owens, no matter how far from home she was stationed, the right to vote remained sacred.

"Being deployed, you are away from your family, from everything that you know as home," she told News 8. "You are out fighting for your country, the freedom of your country. It is our chance to make sure our voice is heard."

She even served at one point during her military career as her ship's 'Voting Assistance Officer.'

"You make sure that 100 percent of the crew is notified of the procedures for voting remotely," Owens said. "How it's done, and you also educate them for their specific state."

Absentee military ballots. especially in battleground states like Georgia and Pennsylvania, are now receiving a lot of attention.

On Friday, the President tweeted: "Where are the missing military ballots in Georgia?"

Where are the missing military ballots in Georgia? What happened to them? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020

State election officials there said the ballots are in Georgia and are about to be counted, up to 8,400 of them, and could be the President's best, last hope to overcome Joe Biden's razor-thin lead there.

While Owens did not address these questions cast over the military vote tabulation, she said she always felt confident that her vote counted, and was counted.

"I never really thought that there was a possibility that they would not be counted," she added, "They are sent in good faith, that your vote is going to matter and it honestly never crossed my mind that our votes would not be counted."