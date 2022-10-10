Ballots go out to San Diego County registered voters for the Nov. 8 General Election

Starting Monday, Oct. 10, voters can take advantage of early voting at the Registrar of Voters office in Kearny Mesa.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — More than 1.9 million ballots are on their way to San Diego County registered voters for the Nov. 8 Statewide General Election. Voters can expect to receive their ballot the week of Oct. 10, but some may receive theirs as early as Saturday, Oct. 8. You will also find your “I Voted” sticker inside your official ballot packet.

Starting Monday, Oct. 10, voters can take advantage of early voting at the Registrar of Voters office in Kearny Mesa. Hours run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. However, the Registrar encourages voters to take advantage of the convenience of voting by mail.

You can vote from the comfort of your home and return your voted ballot through the mail – no postage needed – or to any of the Registrar’s official ballot drop box locations around the county starting Monday, Oct. 10 through Election Day. Remember to sign and date your return ballot envelope. Your signature is required for your vote to count.

If you are dropping off your ballot, check each location’s hours of operation at sdvote.com before heading out.

Voters who return their ballot through the U.S. Postal Service can track it by signing up for “Where’s My Ballot?”.

You can also choose to vote in person at any vote center.

Starting Saturday, Oct. 29 , 39 vote centers will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Then starting Saturday, Nov. 5 , over 200 vote centers will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can find an official ballot drop box or vote center location near you inside your voter information pamphlet, or you can look it up online at sdvote.com.

Learn more about voting in the Nov. General Election at sdvote.com, call (858) 565-5800 or toll free at (800) 696-0136.