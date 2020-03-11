What you need to know before heading to the polls in San Diego

We answer some of your voting questions, such as can I still vote if I haven’t registered and do I have to go to my assigned polling place.

SAN DIEGO — In-person voting in San Diego County is available Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Registrar of Voters and at one of the 235 super polling places around the county. Here is some important information you need to know before heading to the polls.

Can I still vote if I haven’t registered?

Yes. The process will take longer and you'll have to fill out more paperwork, but everyone who wants to vote Tuesday will have that opportunity. That said, it will be on a provisional ballot to make sure your vote is legal. “That ballot will get back to our office, said Registrar Michael Vu. “We want to check everything out. Make sure that you're not double voting anyplace else and for us to then be able to count that ballot.“

Do I have to go to my assigned polling place?

No. Because super polling places have been open since Saturday, Vu does not expect a lot of problems Tuesday. The systems have already been tested. But to cut down on long lines during the pandemic, the Registrar is asking residents to only go to their assigned polling place. This will help space voters out. But even if you go to the wrong polling place, you will still be allowed to vote.

What can I expect when I go to a super polling location?

There will be more places to check in, socially distanced voting stations, and masks will be required. “If you don't have your mask, we're going to offer you a mask,” Vu said. “We're also offering gloves too - single use gloves.”

Can I still vote in-person if I’m sick?

The Registrar's office cannot infringe upon anyone's right to vote. So if you show up at a polling location with signs of having Covid-19, they cannot legally turn you away, but they can take steps to keep everyone else safe. “If we see a person not wearing a mask, if a person is not feeling well, we'll ask those individuals to vote outside which is socially distanced from everyone else inside the voting area,” Vu said.

Can I show my support for a candidate while voting?