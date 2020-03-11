Police, businesses bracing for potential civil unrest in San Diego

Downtown San Diego stores boarded up ahead of concerns about possible civil unrest during the election

SAN DIEGO — Despite the pandemic, San Diego County is reporting historic voter turnout and across the country as tensions are high. Now there are concerns over potential civil unrest no matter which way the election goes.

A patchwork of plywood covered downtown business windows Monday night ahead of the election.

“I didn't expect in our sweet little town,” said downtown resident, Valerie Shaw.

Downtown stores like CVS on Seventh Avenue and Market Street don’t want to take a chance and be looted like they were in May during protests following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.



“It's so unnecessary,” said Shaw.

No matter which way the election goes, San Diego joined cities nationwide in preparing for potential civil unrest or victory celebrations.



“It’s sad but you got to do what you have to do. If it's going to protect me, I'm all for it,” said Shaw.



San Diego police said they are in constant contact with surrounding police departments, sheriff, state and FBI.



“There is no information there will be civil unrest,” said Lt. Takeuchi of the San Diego Police Department.

The department did staff for an unprecedented election, cutting back on requests for time off on Election Day.



“We understand the first amendment. We understand the right that people have to peacefully protest, and we will facilitate that all day long,” said Takeuchi. “We will not tolerate any acts of violence towards our community or officers.”

While there have been no reports of voter intimidation in San Diego County, the Registrar of Voters said poll workers have been able to deescalate any conflicts.





“I visited a location where a person was wearing a mask that was for a specific candidate and our poll workers had already given them a mask to replace the one they were wearing,” said Michael Vu, San Diego County Registrar of Voters.