CA Prop 18: Voting for 17-year-olds in primary elections

Proposition 18 is an amendment to the constitution to allow a 17-year-old to vote in a primary election as long as they will turn 18 by the general election.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Proposition 18 is on the ballot to allow Californians to decide who has the right to vote.

This proposition is about letting 17-year-olds vote and it is not as sweeping as it sounds.

Proposition 18 would make a very specific change to the voting rights for 17-year-old citizens that only affects primary elections.

The way it works in California now is that you must be 18-years-old to vote in any election. The state legislature is asking you to pass Proposition 18 to change that.

If passed, it will allow voting for 17-year-olds in a primary or special election as long as they will turn 18-years-old by the proceeding general election.

A third of the states allow those who are 17 but will be 18 by the general election to vote in primaries.

Supporters argue these younger voters deserve a chance to decide who’ll be on that November ballot.

Opponents argue we have to draw a line somewhere and 18 is plenty young enough.

Find more background about this proposition as well as opinions from both sides on the California Voter Guide or on your local voter guide.

What does a YES vote on Prop 18 mean?

A yes vote opens up voting for 17-year-olds in a primary or special election as long as they will turn 18-years-old by the general election.

What does a NO vote on Prop 18 mean?