Elections

CA Props | Live Election Results for Nov 2022

There are 7 statewide propositions on the ballot in California to be decided in the November 2022 midterm election.

SAN DIEGO — On Nov. 8, 2022, Californians vote on seven statewide ballot propositions, each a would-be new law that needs voter approval to take effect.

Here are the live election results as the votes are tallied for each prop on the ballot in California.

CA Prop 1: Protection of abortion in California

YES vote: increases legal protection of abortions and birth control

NO vote: Rejects the measure

Official California Voter Information Guide Proposition 1

CA Prop 26: Expand legal gambling in California

YES vote: Allows expanded gambling on tribal lands

NO vote: Rejects the measure

Official California Voter Information Guide Proposition 26

CA Prop 27: Expand legal gambling in California

YES vote: Allows mobile and sports gambling outside on tribal lands 

NO vote: Rejects the measure

Official California Voter Information Guide Proposition 27 

CA Prop 28: Expand art classes in California schools

YES vote: Dedicates $1 billion/year of the state budget toward art education

NO vote: Rejects the measure

Official California Voter Information Guide Proposition 28

CA Prop 29: Kidney dialysis clinics in California

YES vote: Imposes new rules on kidney dialysis clinics

NO vote: Rejects the measure

Official California Voter Information Guide Proposition 29 

CA Prop 30: Tax high-income earners for electric cars & reduce wildfire danger in California

YES vote: Approves the 20-year tax increase

NO vote: Rejects the measure

Official California Voter Information Guide Proposition 30

CA Prop 31: Ban on flavored tobacco in California

YES vote: Allow the ban on flavored tobacco products to become law

NO vote: Rejects the measure

Official California Voter Information Guide Proposition 31

WATCH: The history of gambling in California: Propositions 26 and 27 explained:

