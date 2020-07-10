California adds record-breaking 3 million new voters, large share from San Diego

Secretary of State Alex Padilla said the spike can be attributed to California’s updated voter motor law. Others credit the enthusiasm of the contentious election.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Less than a month away from Election Day, California is shattering voting records. Updated data shows California has registered three million new voters, accounting for 84% of the electorate - ready to cast their vote.



It’s an increase election officials haven't seen in 70 years.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla said the spike can be attributed to California’s voter motor law, updated last year. People are automatically registered to vote when they visit the DMV for a driver's license.

But that’s just part of it. Others credit the enthusiasm of this contentious election.

“There’s so many issues facing us,” one voter said.

“It keeps growing every time I take a turn,” said San Diego County Registrar of Voters Michael Vu.

Vu said San Diego County contributed a large share to the new numbers, adding more than a quarter of a million voters since November 2016.

And we’re not done.

“It’s very encouraging. I think the next step is to effectuate that level of voting is to actively go out there and vote,” said Vu.