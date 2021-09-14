Results to come in California recall election | Will Governor Newsom be ousted?

Voters in San Diego County and across the state are deciding whether to oust Governor Gavin Newsom in California's second gubernatorial recall election in history.

SAN DIEGO — Voters in San Diego County and across the state are deciding Tuesday whether to oust Governor Gavin Newsom in California's gubernatorial recall election. The second in the state's history.

Although Election Day is Tuesday, voting started weeks ago by mail-in ballot and in-person voting started over the weekend. All voters in California were sent a mail-in ballot.

San Diego has 131 ballot drop-off locations and 221 voting locations open around the county.

A list of in-person voting locations can be found here or find the location nearest you using this map.

All voting locations will be open until 8 p.m. Results will start to come in after that time.

"If you show up at 8:01 p.m., you can not join the line," said Cynthia Paes, Interim Registrar of Voters.

All in-person voters for this election will use ballot marking devices. The voter uses a touch screen to make a selection. When finished, the voter will print out a paper official ballot with his or her selections. Voters can review the ballot and place it in the ballot box to be counted at the Registrar's Office on election night. This device does not store, tabulate or count any votes.

Ballot marking devices are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and in addition to English, voters have the ability to select a translated ballot in one of the county's four federally covered languages: Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese and Chinese.

The Registrar of Voters has put in place protocols to ensure the health and safety of election workers, voters and observers at the Registrar's Office, voting locations and ballot drop-off locations.

As in all elections, the office works collaboratively with local law enforcement agencies to ensure voting locations and mail ballot drop-off locations are safe and voters can cast their ballot free from any interference, disruption or intimidation from others.

The ballot for this election includes just two questions: the first asks, “Shall GAVIN NEWSOM be recalled (removed) from the office of Governor?" and the second asks if Newsom is recalled, who do you want to replace him with the list of candidates to choose from.

There are 46 replacement candidates on the ballot including Republican talk radio host Larry Elder who has polled as the front-runner. Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer is also running to replace Newsom and cast his ballot in Kearny Mesa on Saturday.

Political analysts have said Latino voters could make or break this election for Governor Newsom. News 8's Kelly Hessedal went to National City on Tuesday to check out voter turnout was there.

Some have said the recall election process in California is flawed and needs to be reformed. UC San Diego professor and chairman of the political science department, Thad Kousser spoke to News 8 about ways it could be changed and improved.

To learn more about voting in the recall election or where to find a drop-off location, visit sdvote.com or call 858-565-5800.

Refresh this page for the latest polling results. Note: the outcome of the recall election may not be known Tuesday. The date to certify the election is October 14.

Ballots returned in San Diego County

Of the more than 1.96 million mail-in ballots issued in San Diego County, 876,484 -- 44.7% of registered voters -- had been returned as of Tuesday.

The expected turnout in California for Tuesday's election was 70%, which would surpass turnout for the 2003 gubernatorial recall election of 66.66%, said Gig Conaughton of the County Communications Office.

There were 1,970,709 registered voters in the county as of Aug. 31, he said, with 805,082 Democratic voters, 535,288 Republicans, 517,424 nonpartisan and 112,914 listed as other party voters.

There are 131 ballot drop-off locations open around the county.

COVID-19 safety protocols for San Diego voters

The San Diego Registrar of Voters has put in place protocols to help protect the health and safety of election workers, voters, and observers at the Registrar’s office, voting locations, and mail ballot drop-off locations. This includes:

All unvaccinated voters, observers and election workers must wear face coverings. Outdoor accommodations will be made available for voters who are unable to wear one.

voters, observers and election workers must wear face coverings. Outdoor accommodations will be made available for voters who are unable to wear one. All vaccinated voters, observers and election workers are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings.

voters, observers and election workers are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings. Hand sanitizer readily available when entering and exiting facility.

Masks and gloves available for all voters and visitors.

Plexiglass barriers in use at the Registrar’s office and all voting locations.

Controlled path of travel when entering and exiting.

Regular cleaning/disinfecting of frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Some locations, such as schools, may require face coverings. You can check which locations require one before heading out. If you forget a face covering, election workers will have one to give you. Voters who are unable to wear a facial covering will be able to vote outside.