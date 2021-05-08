Californians to receive sample ballots for recall election of Gavin Newsom

Voters will be able to vote "yes" or "no" on the recall of Newsom then they will be able to vote for the candidate of their choice to replace him.

SAN DIEGO — All Californians can expect to see a sample ballot for the recall election in a matter of days. Registrars all over the state are sending out the sample ballots on Thursday.

The ballots will be simple and meant to help Californians get a good idea of the recall election process. They will contain different information on all the candidates just like a normal election.

However, because this is a recall election there are a few key differences on this ballot. The first question will read. “Shall Gavin Newsom be recalled (removed) from the office of Governor?” In order for Newsom to be removed from the governorship, there needs to be fifty percent or more of voters marking “yes.”

The second question on the ballot lets voters choose from more than 40 separate candidates hoping to take over for Newsom.

Voters are allowed to mark “no” they do not want Gavin Newsom removed but still choose a candidate in case Newsom is recalled. If Newsom is recalled, the candidate with the most votes will finish out the remaining 12 months of his term.

The Registrar is reminding people that the ballots sent out on August 5 are sample ballots, the real ballots will be sent out at a later date.

San Diego County’s interim Registrar of Voters, Cynthia Paes said, “This is just to educate voters on what to expect. They can review the candidates. They can be prepared before they fill out their official mail ballot or before they go to their voting location during the four days of voting.”

In-person voting will take place on September 11-14.