Challenges of campaigning during COVID-19

Going door-to-door used to be one way that candidates got the word out to voters, but that's not the case anymore as COVID-19 has changed the course of campaigning.

SAN DIEGO — This has been an election season like no other in the past as the pandemic has also changed the course of campaigns these last few months.

"Campaigning in a pandemic is really different in some ways and still the same in others,” said Darrell Issa, Republican candidate for the 50th Congressional district.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused candidates to get creative.

"We're using more social media, we're obviously doing more zooms, we're also using email and text more,” Issa said from Main Street Donuts in El Cajon.

In the race for the U.S. House of Representatives seat for the 50th Congressional district, opponents Darrell Issa and Ammar Campa-Najjar are running campaigns unlike they've ever done before.

"It's been very tough campaigning during the pandemic, but what I've been going through pales in comparison with what people are going through every day of their lives,” said Ammar Campa-Najjar, Democratic candidate for the 50th Congressional district.

Campa-Najjar says his uncle died from COVID-19, and the pandemic caused him to retool his campaign strategy.

"The knocking on doors, where we are wearing masks, and we are not soliciting, we're just leaving door hangers and if you happen to be out we will talk to you from 10 feet away. We’re trying to be agile and adapt and be savvy while putting the public safety first,” Campa-Najjar said.

The challenges of campaigning during a pandemic are no different for the two candidates running for San Diego Mayor.

"The pandemic has definitely changed the way we campaign and reach out to voters,” said Barbara Bry, San Diego City Council President Pro Tem, District 1 and candidate for San Diego Mayor.

Bry says you have to be very resourceful and have a great team.

“We do volunteer training on Zoom and actually do phone banking on Zoom, where everybody's at their individual computer at their house but they can be on Zoom, so they can sort of see each other,” Bry said.

California Assembly Member Todd Gloria of the 78th District that encompasses San Diego says pandemic campaigning comes at a high cost.



“It's been difficult because no one really has a handbook for running a campaign during a pandemic, we are making it up as we go. We have to transition to things like phone calls, texts, mailers and television, which do cost an extreme amount of money," Gloria said.

Now, getting votes has even greater challenges.

“One of the things that makes this campaign unique, in this district alone, more than 100,000 people are getting ballots who haven't voted in previous elections, and many of them will vote, so there is an additional cost to reaching out to low propensity voters,” Issa said.

Bry says in the last few months, she has started going out into neighborhoods on the weekends doing small gatherings outdoors.

“We’ve been to many different communities all over the city, where I’ve been able to meet with residents in person in a park or in someone’s driveway just to talk with small groups,” Bry said.

Gloria says there are some upsides to this unprecedented election.