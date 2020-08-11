Celebrations break out across San Diego after Saturday's presidential announcement

“Now we have a historic Vice President, the first female Vice President, the first Vice President of Color,” said Emma Weibel, 8th grader from La Jolla.

SAN DIEGO — All over San Diego people were celebrating the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Some people even threw an impromptu watch party outside in the rain to catch their historic first speech.

“I think Biden is the person that can unify our country. I think we’re really divided right now,” said Nina Ng-lara, Biden-Harris Supporter.

That was the sentiment for hundreds of San Diegans who took to the streets in Hillcrest to celebrate the election of Joe Biden, after he secured enough electorates to become the 46th President of the United States.

In LaJolla, a group of supporters gathered in at Torrey Pines Elementary School to watch Biden and Harris speak for the first time since being elected.

“This has shattered the glass ceiling for women and again, for our people of color. For young people coming up, for future generations, this is going to pave the way,” said Dawniel Carlock Stewart, the founder of San Diego Women’s March.

Senator Kamala Harris is the first woman and person of color to hold office as Vice President of the United States and for girls like 13-year old Emma, this moment is something she says she’ll never forget.

“Now we have a historic Vice President, the first female Vice President, the first Vice President of Color,” said Emma Weibel, 8th grader from La Jolla. “It’s a really amazing thing that we’re going to be able to look back on and know that we’ve made history this year.”

Still, not everyone out on the street Saturday was happy about the election results.

“There’s only one man that I’m aware of that is qualified and that has proven himself in that role and that’s Donald Trump,” said Joshua Cantor.

Although President Trump is asking for a recount in multiple states, most people CBS 8 talked to seem to be pretty confident that Joe Biden will be sworn in as the next President.