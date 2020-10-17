Deadlines for absentee and mail-in ballots vary from state to state; California most generous

A range of different deadlines for voters across the United States could lead to a longer wait before election results are certified.

SAN DIEGO — Millions of people across the country have requested absentee ballots for the upcoming Presidential Election.

Here in California, every voter received a mail-in ballot this year.

But the deadline for when those ballots must be returned differs from state to state, and that could lead to a longer wait when it comes to certifying the election results.

Here is the deadlines for the four most populous states in the country.

In the swing state of Florida, absentee ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day, November 3.

In Texas, absentee ballots must be postmarked by November 3 and must be received by 5 p.m. on November 4.

New York state gives even more time for ballots to come in. They must be postmarked by November 3, but ballots can be received by local elections offices until November 10.

California offers the most generous period of time for ballots to be returned. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by November 3 and will be counted as long as they are received by November 20. The same dates apply to the state's overseas and military ballots as well.

But that's not true for all states. There may be exceptions to deadlines for overseas and military ballots. The dates vary from state to state.

California has the latest deadline of all states to certify election results. According to Ballotpedia, December 11 is the last day for the Secretary of State to prepare, certify, declare, and file a statement of the vote from the compiled election returns and post to the Secretary of State's website.