Democrats, Republicans battle for control of Congress

Since 1934, the President's party has lost an average of 28 house seats and four senate seats during midterm elections.

SAN DIEGO — The balance of power is up for grabs in Washington on Tuesday with Republicans optimistic that they can flip the U.S. House. Democrats concede their chances in the House don’t look great, but are fighting hard to win the Senate.

Democrats control the house right now, 220 to 212. So, Republicans only need to flip five seats to take control.

History is on their side. Since 1934, the President's party has lost an average of 28 house seats and four senate seats during midterm elections. This year, that would be enough to flip both the house and the senate. “In both chambers of congress we may see a red wave,” said CBS 8 Political Analyst Wendy Patrick. “I know that's overused, but let's just say we may see Republicans do better than expected on all fronts come tomorrow.”

Patrick believes Americans are heading to the polls concerned about their wallet. “Voters want to know how can you improve my life today - not in the future. Not climate change necessarily, but a box of Cheerios. The things that matter to me and my family today. That's what makes this election unique,” said Patrick.



A CBS News/YouGov poll shows 69% of voters rate the condition of the economy as bad, but Democrats said other issues, like abortion rights, could turn the tables in their favor.

“History would suggest that the Democrats are likely to lose the House, however Senate control is still very much in question,” said CBS 8 Political Analyst Laura Fink. She sees several senate races coming down to the wire, including Pennsylvania - where celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz is running against Lt. Governor John Fetterman and Georgia, where former football star Herschel Walker is running against incumbent Raphael Warnock.

The question is: who will get their people to the polls?

“Things like the weather even matter in these very close elections,” Fink said. “If it rains or storms on election day, that could suppress turnout on the right. That could suppress youth turnout on the left.”



There is one thing Fink and Patrick actually agree on: We're not going to know the answers to all of our questions on election night. “Some of these races are so close,” Patrick added. “Razor thin races. Photo finishes.”

Both Patrick and Fink will join CBS 8 live in studio on Election Night to help break down the results as they come in.

