Nathan Fletcher faces 2 challengers to District 4 San Diego County Board of Supervisors seat

Fletcher, a Democrat, currently serves as chairman of the Board of Supervisors.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Three candidates are vying for the District 4 seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, hoping to unseat incumbent Nathan Fletcher in the June 7 primary election.

Fletcher faces state-licensed investigator Amy Reichert and Sidiqa Hooker, a diversity and inclusion coordinator for LinkedIn, in Tuesday's primary, which will send two of the candidates to November's runoff.

Fletcher, a Democrat, currently serves as chairman of the Board of Supervisors, as well as chairman of the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System and vice chairman of the Regional Task Force on the Homeless. He has the endorsements of Gov. Gavin Newsom, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and the San Diego County Democratic Party, among others.

Fletcher's role in heading much of the county's pandemic response is expected to be a key issue in the District 4 election, particularly should Reichert prevail in Tuesday's primary.

Reichert is the co-founder of ReOpen San Diego, a community organization that sought to reopen schools and businesses shuttered to stem the spread of COVID-19 and railed against vaccine and mask mandates.

On her campaign site, Reichert says Fletcher "ignored parents and small business people calling into the Board of Supervisors begging for help" during the pandemic. Her endorsements include the state and county Republican parties, El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells, Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey and former Assemblyman Steve Baldwin.

Hooker, a City Heights native, says she's running to improve the quality of life for district residents and address rising crime rates.

District 4 covers around 100 square miles, much of which is located in the central portion of San Diego, as well as parts of East San Diego County.