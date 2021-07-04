Dr. Akilah Weber nears victory in 79th Assembly District Special Election

Weber had 52.13% of the vote in the five-candidate field with 190 of 269 precincts fully reporting. Marco Contreras, the lone Republican, was second at 33.32%.

LA MESA, Calif. — La Mesa City Councilwoman Dr. Akilah Weber was surpassing the majority needed to fill the vacant 79th Assembly District seat with nearly half of the precincts fully reporting, according to results released Tuesday night by the San Diego County Registrar of Voters.

Weber had 52.13% of the vote in the five-candidate field with 190 of 269 precincts fully reporting. Marco Contreras, the lone Republican, was second at 33.32%, the only other candidate with more than 10%.

Results were going to be updated through the night periodically here.

Unofficial election night results update: 190 of 269 precincts reporting. Periodic updates will continue throughout the night at https://t.co/TxOD01mlyp #SDVOTE pic.twitter.com/oVrqFSyPKh — SAN DIEGO COUNTY ROV (@SDVOTE) April 7, 2021

If Weber remains at over 50% she will be sworn into the Assembly this month. If no candidate receives a majority in the overwhelmingly Democratic district, a runoff between the top two finishers will be held June 8.

The special election was necessitated by the appointment of Weber's mother Shirley as secretary of state.

The younger Weber is also an obstetrician/gynecologist who leads the Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology Division at Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego.

Contreras is the owner of Rancho Customs Brokers, which provides custom compliance and consulting services.

Leticia Munguia, the business representative for the American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees, District 36, which represents government employees across Southern California, was third with 8.16% of the vote, followed by Shane Suzanne Parmely, a teacher at Bell Middle School, with 5.23%.

Aeiramique Glass-Blake, a restorative justice consultant, activist and preacher who works in the juvenile justice field, was fifth with 1.21%.

The district consists of southeastern San Diego, La Mesa, Lemon Grove and parts of Chula Vista, Bonita and National City.