x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8 | cbs8.com

Elections

Dr. Akilah Weber nears victory in 79th Assembly District Special Election

Weber had 52.13% of the vote in the five-candidate field with 190 of 269 precincts fully reporting. Marco Contreras, the lone Republican, was second at 33.32%.
Credit: AP
La Mesa City Council member Akilah Weber (right) speaks as she sits with other members of the panel during the Black Excellence in Public Service: Serving and Protecting Our Children forum held at the Skyline Hills Branch Library in San Diego, Saturday Feb. 23, 2019. Weber was one of five candidates running in the San Diego-area's 79th Assembly District after her mother, California Secretary of State Shirley Weber, resigned in January 2021 to succeed Alex Padilla as the state's top elections official. (Hayne Palmour IV/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)

LA MESA, Calif. — La Mesa City Councilwoman Dr. Akilah Weber was surpassing the majority needed to fill the vacant 79th Assembly District seat with nearly half of the precincts fully reporting, according to results released Tuesday night by the San Diego County Registrar of Voters.

Weber had 52.13% of the vote in the five-candidate field with 190 of 269 precincts fully reporting. Marco Contreras, the lone Republican, was second at 33.32%, the only other candidate with more than 10%.

Results were going to be updated through the night periodically here.

If Weber remains at over 50% she will be sworn into the Assembly this month. If no candidate receives a majority in the overwhelmingly Democratic district, a runoff between the top two finishers will be held June 8.

The special election was necessitated by the appointment of Weber's mother Shirley as secretary of state.

The younger Weber is also an obstetrician/gynecologist who leads the Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology Division at Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego.

Contreras is the owner of Rancho Customs Brokers, which provides custom compliance and consulting services.

Leticia Munguia, the business representative for the American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees, District 36, which represents government employees across Southern California, was third with 8.16% of the vote, followed by Shane Suzanne Parmely, a teacher at Bell Middle School, with 5.23%.

Aeiramique Glass-Blake, a restorative justice consultant, activist and preacher who works in the juvenile justice field, was fifth with 1.21%.

The district consists of southeastern San Diego, La Mesa, Lemon Grove and parts of Chula Vista, Bonita and National City.

Related Articles

WATCH: Polls open Tuesday for 79th State Assembly District Special Election

 