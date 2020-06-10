Drop off locations for mail-in ballots open across San Diego County

One hundred twenty-six different ballot drop off locations will open across the county.

SAN DIEGO — There has been a lot of talk about mail-in ballots nationally, and on Tuesday, San Diegans will be able to drop theirs off for the first time. One hundred twenty-six different ballot drop off locations will open across the county.

All 126 locations can be found here.

Voters can also mail their ballots back through the postal system.

On October 31 some designated polling locations will also open for early voting.

The Registrar is reminding people they do not need to put a stamp on the envelope no matter which way the ballot is sent back.

Roughly 1.9 million mail-in ballots are being sent out to registered voters in San Diego County. Many voters have already received theirs in the mail.

Proponents of mail-in balloting say the benefits include safety, privacy and the elimination of standing in long lines. Lines that will get longer as we get closer to Election Day.

California Secretary of State, Democrat, Alex Padilla said, “These attacks on the integrity of elections serve nothing else than to undermine the confidence in the election which voters should have.”